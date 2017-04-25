* European cities lead shift to cleaner transport- CEBR
* Oslo, London, Amsterdam top ranking of 35 cities
By Alister Doyle and Eric Auchard
OSLO/FRANKFURT, April 25 Oslo, London and
Amsterdam are leading a shift by major cities to eliminate
greenhouse gas emissions from transport, helped by new
technologies that will curb climate change and reduce air
pollution, a study showed on Tuesday.
European cities filled eight of the top 10 spots, along with
Tokyo and Seoul, in the ranking of 35 cities by the independent
London-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR),
sponsored by smartphone chip maker Qualcomm.
"Oslo is set to be the world's first city with a zero
emissions transportation solution," according to the CEBR report
that gauges both existing policies and plans to promote greener
transport with everything from electric cars to bicycles.
The Norwegian capital's metro, trams and buses already run
largely on hydro-electricity and Norway has the highest
percentage of electric cars of any nation. The Oslo council also
plans to sharply restrict cars to its city centre.
The report said second-placed London "may not seem an
example of a green city to all residents" but most rely on
public transport, rather than cars, and are among the most
energy efficient urban dwellers in the world.
"London is somewhat unfairly considered a smoggy, dark
city," CEBR managing economist Nina Skero told Reuters.
London also wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60
percent from 1990 levels by 2025 and has promoted electric cars
and bike-sharing, it said.
Amsterdam, in third, has done more than almost any other
city to promote cycling and to cut emissions, it said.
CEBR's index included city air pollution as one of 20
factors along with others such as city carbon emissions, levels
of congestion, public investments in infrastructure, green
spaces, charging points for electric vehicles, incentives for
green travel and city commitments to low emissions.
Cairo was the bottom of the list of 35 cities, just below
Nairobi, Mumbai and Istanbul, reflecting population growth and a
focus on ending poverty that often means burning more gasoline.
Skero said a city with completely emissions-free transport
was probably at least 15 or 20 years away and that Oslo could
well be overtaken.
Many cities have set more ambitious goals for restricting
emissions than national governments after nearly 200 countries
reached a climate agreement in Paris in 2015 to shift the world
economy away from fossil fuels.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who doubts that man-made global
warming has a human cause, is considering whether to pull out of
the Paris Agreement.
San Francisco, in 14th, was the top-ranked city in the
United States, where heavy reliance on cars rather than public
transport limits options for cities to introduce radical goals
to phase out emissions, the study said.
(Report at:; here;
Editing by Pritha Sarkar)