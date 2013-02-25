* Police to step up cooperation to protect oceans
* Will also see how far cheap fish get mislabelled
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
OSLO, Feb 26 Interpol launched a global
crackdown on Tuesday on illegal fish catches worth up to $23
billion a year that will also seek to prevent seafood fraud
comparable to Europe's scandal of horsemeat sold as beef.
The 190-nation police agency, based in France, said it would
promote more sharing of intelligence to end illegal fishing that
is often carried out by trawlers far from their home ports,
especially off developing nations.
"World fish stocks are being rapidly depleted, and valuable
species are nearing extinction," Interpol said in a statement on
the new project known as Scale that will step up police
cooperation from the South Pacific to the Arctic Ocean.
"The last decade has seen an escalation of trans-national
and organised criminal networks engaged in fisheries crime," it
said.
"Illegal fishing is not just about catching the people out
in the waters," the head of Interpol's Environmental Crime
Programme, David Higgins, told Reuters, saying it covered
everything from illegal financing to mislabelling.
He said consumers should be more demanding, partly because
Europe's meat scandal has exposed how easily horsemeat can be
passed off as more expensive beef.
"Can the supermarket vouch for where the fish has come
from?" he said by telephone. "I'd ask the question: 'what's in
your fish fingers?'." Fish fingers are breaded fish also known
as fish sticks.
A study last week by the marine conservation group Oceana
said a third of more than 1,200 fish samples in almost 700
retail outlets in the United States were mislabelled.
Interpol will work on the new project, which has annual
funding of 300,000 euros ($396,400), with the Pew Charitable
Trusts and Norway's government. Part of the plan will be to set
up a new fisheries crime working group.
TRAWLERS
"One fifth of the fish that come out of the water are
believed to be illegal, unreported or unregulated," Anthony
Long, head of the Pew Charitable Trust's global campaign to end
illegal fishing, told Reuters.
A study published in 2009 estimated illegal fishing was
worth between $10 billion and $23.5 billion a year.
Long said the problem was getting worse because new
technologies allowed fishing boats to stay at sea longer and
trawl ever deeper. Crew were often kept in conditions of virtual
slavery.
"And we have to make sure that mislabelling doesn't happen
in the fish world," he said.
Pollution and climate change may be worsening the outlook
for fisheries.
"Curbing illegal fishing is a vital step towards restoring
the ecological health of the global ocean," said former Costa
Rican President Jose Maria Figueres, co-chair of a Global Ocean
Commission that is also seeking ways to save fish stocks.
($1 = 0.7567 euros)
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)