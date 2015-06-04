By Axel Bugge
| LISBON, June 4
LISBON, June 4 Global sustainable fishery
policies could raise profits in the sector by $51 billion a
year, boost the numbers of fish in the oceans and provide more
food for the world's people, research showed on Thursday.
The extensive research, based on data from fisheries
representing 77 percent of the world's fish catch, showed that
fish stocks could grow very quickly if responsible fishing
policies are adopted.
"We found that conservation is a means to an end," said
Chris Costello, from the University of California, one of the
institutions involved in the research. "This is a bit shocking
and we think this is a new finding."
The findings of the research, which also involved the
Environmental Defense Group and the University of Washington,
were released during a World Ocean Summit of business leaders,
government officials and conservation groups in Portugal.
The researchers said they were based on a very large
database of fisheries, 4,373 in total, compared with previous
studies which looked at far fewer.
The preliminary results suggest policies to prevent
overfishing, taking measures when fish stocks become depleted
and enforcing laws to stop illegal fishing can quickly turn
around dwindling fisheries.
Adopting sustainable policies could restore the percentage
of world fisheries considered healthy from 45 percent today to
79 percent within 10 years and 98 percent by 2050. A typical
fishery could recover in just nine years, the findings showed.
"Science-based limits, habitat protection and limits on
bycatch will pay off in terms of healthy fish stocks, food, and
as we see from this study, also profits," said Jackie Savitz,
vice president of Oceana, a international ocean conservation
organization.
In the most optimistic scenario, taking action could produce
harvests 23 percent larger than today, annual profits for
fishermen 315 percent higher and 112 percent more fish in the
seas.
"While many of the world's fisheries have been on a steady
downtrend for decades, the model indicates that fisheries can be
made healthy again relatively quickly -- even while fishing
continues," a document on the findings said.
"The data reveal a stark choice: manage fisheries
sustainably and realize the tremendous potential of the world's
oceans; or allow 'business as usual' to continue to draw down
the natural capital of our oceans."
The research urged governments and businesses to take action
soon to ensure fishing can be sustainable in the future and feed
the world's growing population.
(Editing by Andrei Khalip and Andrew Roche)