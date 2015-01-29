OSLO Jan 29 Billion-dollar investments in basic
transport and electricity in developing nations are among the
best ways to curb hunger by 2030 since a quarter of all food is
now wasted after harvest, according to a report issued on
Thursday.
A total of $239 billion invested over the next 15 years, in
road and railway connections to connect farms to markets and in
electricity supplies to improve cold storage, would yield
benefits of $3.1 trillion by safeguarding food, it said.
Mark Rosegrant, lead author and a director of the
International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington, said
that rural infrastructure was often overlooked by governments
and investors as a way to cut food waste from rice to beef.
"The hope is to bring it (infrastructure) to the forefront,"
he told Reuters of the study, part of efforts to help the United
Nations set targets for 2030 to succeed Millennium Development
Goals for 2000-15 that included halving rates of poverty.
Food losses, ranging from poor harvesting techniques in
fields to rotting vegetables in consumers' kitchens, wipe out a
quarter of all food produced, according to one 2012 study.
Halving such losses could feed a billion people.
Past national studies had shown that improved roads, such as
in India, help curb food waste. Rosegrant said Thursday's study
was an attempt to estimate benefits for developing nations in
Africa, Latin America and Asia.
Bjorn Lomborg, head of the Copenhagen Consensus Center which
commissioned the study, said debate about waste in rich nations
was usually about how to discourage consumers from buying too
much food and then throwing away large amounts uneaten.
In developing nations, waste is linked to a lack of basic
infrastructure before it reaches markets, he said. Among
problems, "it can get eaten by rats in the fields, or spoils
because there's not enough cold storage," he said.
The study also recommended a 160 percent rise in research to
improve crop yields, estimating that an extra $88 billion spent
over the next 15 years would give benefits of $2.96 trillion.
Christopher Barrett, a reviewer at Cornell University,
called Rosegrant's study the "most serious attempt to date" to
estimate how cuts in post-harvest losses could feed a rising
population.
"In a world where currently up to 900 million people are
chronically malnourished, reducing post-harvest losses could
play a significant role in meeting the coming challenge," he
wrote.
