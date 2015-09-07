JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 The world has lost forests
the size of South Africa over the past 25 years, a decline of
more than 3 percent, although the rate of forest loss has
significantly slowed, a report by the U.N.'s Food and
Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Monday.
A growing global population and increased demand for food
and land are driving deforestation, although the FAO said the
rate of global forest area change has slowed by more than 50
percent since 1990.
"The biggest forest area loss occurred in the tropics,
particularly in South America and Africa, although the rate of
loss in those areas has decreased substantially in the past five
years," FAO said.
It said the rate of loss had declined due to reduced forest
conversion rates in some countries and increased forest area
expansion in others.
"Countries have more knowledge of their forest resources
than ever before and as a result we have a better picture of
global forest change," the FAO said.
The world has just under 4 billion hectares of forests in
2015 from 4.1 billion in 1990, FAO said.
Forests give protection against climate change, as trees
absorb carbon dioxide. Deforestation has been blamed for
worsening soil erosion, landslides and floods.
An estimated 1.2 billion people rely on forests for their
livelihood, including about 60 million indigenous people who are
almost entirely dependent on them, the International Union of
Forest Research Organizations said in May.
"Important challenges remain. The existence of sound
policies, legislation and regulation is not always coupled with
effective incentives or enforcement," the FAO said.
