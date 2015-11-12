BERLIN Nov 12 The German Transport Ministry denied a report on Thursday that the government planned to introduce a buyers' incentive of up to 5,000 euros ($5,360) for electric cars to encourage the uptake of battery-operated vehicles.

Der Spiegel said the government wanted to introduce an "environment bonus" at a cost of between 700 and 800 million euros per year, to help bring it closer to its goal to get one million electric cars on the road by 2020.

The magazine said the government was considering raising petroleum taxes or increasing motor vehicle tax on bigger cars that pump out more CO2 to help fund the e-car subsidy.

"The report is false," the ministry said, adding neither buyers' incentives nor an increase in petroleum taxes nor a penalty system for bigger cars had been decided or were currently being debated.

Sales of electric cars in Germany totalled no more than 19,000 last year, with many consumers put off by their high costs, limited driving range, as well as the scarcity of charging stations.

The government's incentives to date include tax breaks for owners of emission-free cars and about 1.5 billion euros of funds for research related projects.

A spokesman for the Finance Ministry said it rejected buyers' incentives for electric cars, saying it preferred consumer-orientated inducements such as free parking at charging points and special transport lanes. ($1 = 0.9328 euros)

