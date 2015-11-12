BERLIN Nov 12 The German Transport Ministry
denied a report on Thursday that the government planned to
introduce a buyers' incentive of up to 5,000 euros ($5,360) for
electric cars to encourage the uptake of battery-operated
vehicles.
Der Spiegel said the government wanted to introduce an
"environment bonus" at a cost of between 700 and 800 million
euros per year, to help bring it closer to its goal to get one
million electric cars on the road by 2020.
The magazine said the government was considering raising
petroleum taxes or increasing motor vehicle tax on bigger cars
that pump out more CO2 to help fund the e-car subsidy.
"The report is false," the ministry said, adding neither
buyers' incentives nor an increase in petroleum taxes nor a
penalty system for bigger cars had been decided or were
currently being debated.
Sales of electric cars in Germany totalled no more than
19,000 last year, with many consumers put off by their high
costs, limited driving range, as well as the scarcity of
charging stations.
The government's incentives to date include tax breaks for
owners of emission-free cars and about 1.5 billion euros of
funds for research related projects.
A spokesman for the Finance Ministry said it rejected
buyers' incentives for electric cars, saying it preferred
consumer-orientated inducements such as free parking at charging
points and special transport lanes.
($1 = 0.9328 euros)
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)