GENEVA Nov 21 The amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached a record level in 2010 and rose faster last year than the average over the past decade, the annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin published by the World Meteorological Organization on Monday said.

Concentrations of the main long-lived greenhouse gases in the atmosphere -- carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide -- have increased since pre-industrial times by 39 percent, 158 percent and 20 percent respectively, the report said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Tim Pearce)