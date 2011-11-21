(Adds detail, background)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA Nov 21 Greenhouse gases that cause
climate change have reached record levels in the atmosphere and
show no sign of receding, despite global awareness of the need
to switch to alternative energy sources, the United Nations
weather agency said on Monday.
In its annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, the World
Meteorological Organization said carbon dioxide, methane and
nitrous oxide were now more prevalent in the atmosphere than at
any time since the industrial revolution.
The warming effect caused by greenhouse gases -- the net
amount of radiation coming into the atmosphere -- has increased
by 29 percent since 1990 and 1.4 percent from 2009 to 2010, the
last year for which data is available, the WMO said.
Last week U.N. scientists said this century will see more
intense heatwaves, droughts, floods and storms because of the
globally warming climate.
The WMO report measures the overall amount of greenhouse
gases in the atmosphere, based on monitoring stations in more
than 50 countries. That means it factors in natural emissions
and absorption processes -- so called "sources and sinks" -- as
well as emissions caused by human activity.
Carbon dioxide, responsible for 80 percent of the global
warming effect over the past two decades, has increased rapidly
with fossil fuel use. But almost half the carbon dioxide caused
by fossil fuel use since 1958 has been removed by the oceans and
plants on land, the report said.
The second most important greenhouse gas, methane, has been
growing in the past five years after levelling off between 2000
and 2006, for reasons that are not fully understood.
The third biggest greenhouse gas is nitrous oxide, which can
trap almost 300 times as much heat as carbon dioxide. Its main
human source is the use of nitrogen based fertilisers, which the
report said had "profoundly affected the global nitrogen cycle".
The impact of fertiliser use is so marked that more nitrous
oxide is detected in the northern hemisphere, where more
fertiliser is used, than in the south.
Last week's report by U.N scientists urged countries to make
disaster management plans because of the threat from global
warming.
However the WMO data showed no let-up in the growth of
greenhouse gases, and the report's authors said more work needed
to be done to help understand which policies would have the most
effect.
So far, the clearest discernable impact of a policy decision
was a decrease in chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, which were
banned because they caused depletion of the ozone layer.
But HFCs, the chemicals that have replaced CFCs, are also
potent greenhouse gases and their abundance in the atmosphere,
while still small, is now increasing at a rapid rate.
