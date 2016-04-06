(Repeats without changes from early on April 6, adding
* Great Barrier Reef, Machu Picchu among sites at risk
* Companies urged to declare sites off limits to industry
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, April 6 Industrial activity such as mining
and logging threatens almost half of the world's natural World
Heritage sites, from Australia's Great Barrier Reef to the Inca
citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru, the WWF conservation group said
on Wednesday.
It urged companies to obey U.N. appeals to declare all
heritage sites "no go" areas for oil and gas exploration, mines,
unsustainable timber production and over-fishing.
A total of 114 World Heritage sites out of 229 worldwide
that are prized for nature or a mixture of nature and culture
were under threat, according to the study by WWF and Dalberg
Global Development Advisors, a U.S.-based consultancy.
"This is staggering. We're trying to raise a flag here,"
Marco Lambertini, director general of WWF International, told
Reuters. "We're not opposing development, we're opposing badly
planned development."
The WWF findings are far higher than the 18 natural sites
listed as "in danger", a more severe condition, by the World
Heritage Committee of the U.N.'s cultural agency UNESCO.
The WWF rates the Great Barrier Reef, for instance, as under
threat from mining and shipping, while last year, the Heritage
Committee stopped short of an "in danger" listing.
And the WWF says Machu Picchu in the Andes, also not on the U.N.
list, is under threat from logging.
Other sites under threat include the Everglades in the
United States, Ecuador's Galapagos islands or Russia's Kamchatka
volcanoes, it said. Of those, only the Everglades were rated "in
danger" by the Heritage Committee.
Mechtild Rossler, director of UNESCO's World Heritage Centre
in Paris, said she welcomed such non-governmental reports as an
aid to raise awareness of risks.
Only some companies have heeded repeated U.N. calls for no
go zones.
The International Council of Mining and Metals, grouping
major companies, agreed in 2003 to stay out of World Heritage
sites. Some oil and gas companies, such as Total and
Shell, have made similar commitments.
"Oil and gas is more an individual discussion. We lack the
overall organised approach," Rossler told Reuters.
The WWF study said that more than 11 million people depended
on the heritage sites for food, water, shelter and medicine.
Lambertini said that the economic value of nature was too
often ignored, even though the sites created jobs, for instance
from ecotourism worth billions of dollars. "Nature continues to
be taken for granted," he said.
The study expands on a report by the WWF last year that said
about a third of sites were threatened by mining and oil and
gas. It adds threats such as over-fishing, harmful logging and
disruptions of water supplies from dams.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Alison Williams)