Aug 18 A type of insecticide under scrutiny by
the White House because of fears about its impact on honey bees
has been found in more than half of streams sampled across the
United States, according to a study by government researchers
published Tuesday.
The study, published in Environmental Chemistry and
conducted by U.S. Geological Survey researchers, found that five
types of insecticides that are known as neonicotinoids were
present in varying degrees in 149 samples taken from 48 streams.
At least one type was detected in 63 percent of the samples
collected, USGS researcher Michael Focazio said. The samples
included many waterways through the Midwest and Southeast.
Concentration levels varied.
Over the last few years evidence has mounted that links the
use of neonics, as they are known, to widespread die-offs of
honey bees needed to pollinate crops. There are also fears the
insecticides are harming other pollinators.
Neonicotinoids, chemically similar to nicotine, are one of
the fastest growing classes of insecticides worldwide and are
used both in agricultural and urban settings. They are popular
with farmers and are often used to coat seeds before they are
planted.
The study represents the first national-scale investigation
of the environmental occurrence of neonicotinoid insecticides in
agricultural and urban settings, the USGS said. The research
spanned 24 states as well as Puerto Rico.
"In the study, neonicotinoids occurred throughout the year
in urban streams while pulses of neonicotinoids were typical in
agricultural streams during crop planting season," said USGS
research chemist Michelle Hladik, report's lead author said in a
statement.
Neonics and their impact on the environment have been a
topic of debate in Washington lately.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in May proposed a
rule that would create temporary pesticide-free zones to protect
commercial honeybees.
The restrictions are aimed at protecting honeybees, which
pollinate plants that produce roughly a quarter of the food
consumed by Americans. Losses of managed honeybee colonies hit
42.1 percent from April 2014 through April 2015, up from 34.2
percent for 2013-2014, and the second-highest annual loss to
date, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Beekeepers, environmental groups and some scientists say it
is the neonics that are harming the bees.
Agrichemical companies including Bayer and
Syngenta disagree, and instead blame mite infestations
and other factors.
The White House has formed a task force to study the issue.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)