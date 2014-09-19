TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan vowed on Friday to resume
its whaling programme in the Antarctic despite passage of a
resolution opposing its hunt by the international body that
oversees whales, terming the negative vote regrettable.
The International Whaling Commission (IWC) on Thursday
adopted a resolution saying that Japan should abide by a ruling
by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this year
that its decades-old and disputed "scientific whaling" programme
was illegal and should stop.
The surprise March ruling by the ICJ was a blow to Japan,
which maintains that whaling is an important part of its
culture, and prompted it to call off its 2014-2015 hunt in the
Southern Ocean. It still carried out a scaled-down version of
its less known Northern Pacific hunt.
Participants at the IWC's biennial meeting in Slovenia
passed the non-binding resolution by a 35-20 majority, a move
that Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said was
"extremely regrettable."
"We are now carrying out preparations for new plan for
scientific whaling to resume in the 2015/2016 year, a plan that
takes the International Court ruling into account," he said.
"Our actions are based on international law, scientific fact
and the international whaling treaty."
Though anti-whaling nations say the IWC should be acting to
conserve whales, Japan and its allies argue that it was set up
to manage whales as a resource.
Japan has long maintained that most whale species are not
endangered and began what it called scientific whaling in 1987,
a year after an international moratorium came into effect,
despite growing global outrage, including from key allies such
as the United States.
Though few Japanese now eat whale, the government argues
that the meat is a part of Japanese food culture. Critics say
its whaling programme is commercial whaling in disguise.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who himself hails from a major
whaling area, told a parliamentary committee in June that Japan
would press ahead with its whaling plans with the intention of
reviving commercial whaling while making efforts to gain
international understanding.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Kim Coghill)