* Financial tools target "big fish" in deforestation
* Same techniques as used against drugs, human trafficking
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, March 20 The same follow-the-money
approach used to catch drug kingpins and human traffickers could
be used to track down the big operators behind large-scale
illegal logging, the World Bank said on Tuesday.
Around the world, illegal loggers cut down an area of forest
the size of a football field every two seconds, generating
criminal proceeds of between $10 billion and $15 billion
annually, the Bank said in a report,
"You have a crime, it's generating proceeds, and one way to
enlarge your toolkit is to follow the money," said Jean Pesne,
manager of the Bank's Financial Market Integrity unit, which
released the report, "Justice for Forests."
Deforestation of protected land may be done to harvest
old-growth trees and exotic woods or to clear land for
large-scale agriculture or cattle grazing. But it can lead to
soil erosion and cuts down on trees' ability to lock up
climate-warming carbon dioxide.
The report, which does not differentiate between the reasons
for tree-cutting, advocates the use of financial tools more
familiar in the pursuit of organized criminals to combat illegal
deforestation.
The full range of crime-fighting tools should be used to
catch illegal logging organizations, rather than the low-level
operators who cut down the trees. These tools include electronic
surveillance, undercover operations and witness protection,
according to the report.
Preventive measures have been tried to curb illegal logging,
but have been "without significant impact," the report said.
"Use money as both intelligence and evidence," Pesne said by
telephone. "What are these criminal organizations, how are they
structured, and what are the intermediaries who are interfering
with their work? ...
"These are sophisticated tools that are better suited to go
after the big fish."
Any intermediaries would have to be paid at some point,
making them the beneficiaries of a crime, and law enforcement
officials could follow the flow of dirty money from the criminal
organization to corrupt officials, Pesne said.
Most countries where illegal logging takes place have laws
in place to track these funds, but making them work requires
cooperation from the private sector, especially financial
institutions obligated to report suspicious transactions, the
report said.
These techniques would probably be most effective in more
sophisticated countries with a strong judiciary and the ability
to train financial investigators, Pesne said.
Indonesia and Brazil, both countries with substantial
illegal logging, have started moving to probe the big players in
those criminal enterprises, he said.
In Africa, Pesne said, countries such as Cameroon, Congo,
Gabon and the Democratic Republic of Congo have worked to
prevent illegal logging but they could begin to use the
follow-the-money techniques.
(Reporting By Deborah Zabarenko, Environment Correspondent;
Editing by Paul Simao)