OSLO, Feb 11 The high seas that cover almost
half the Earth's surface are a treasure trove with little legal
protection from growing threats such as over-fishing and climate
change, according to a new international group of politicians.
"High levels of pillage are going on," David Miliband, a
former British foreign secretary, told Reuters. He will co-chair
the Global Ocean Commission, which will start work this week and
give advice to the United Nations on fixing the problems.
Over-fishing and environmental mismanagement cost the world
economy $50 billion a year and about three-quarters of world
fish stocks are over-fished or fished to the maximum, according
to World Bank and U.N. data.
"The hidden depths are a treasure trove, and a treasure
trove that we neglect or raid at our peril," Miliband said of
the high seas, the area beyond national limits that stretch 200
nautical miles (370 km) from coasts.
His co-chairs will be former Costa Rican president Jose
Maria Figueres and Trevor Manuel, a minister in the South
African cabinet in charge of planning.
The commission will include ex-cabinet ministers from
nations such as Chile, Australia, Indonesia, Canada and Nigeria,
as well as business leaders and Pascal Lamy, head of the World
Trade Organisation (WTO). It will produce advice in 2014.
Miliband said vast areas of the oceans, from the Atlantic to
the Pacific, were "a neglected area of global governance"
despite a 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The Commission says the high seas are under severe and
increasing threat from over-fishing, damage to habitat, climate
change and ocean acidification caused by a build-up of
greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
SEABED MINING
There are some regulatory mechanisms - the Jamaica-based
International Seabed Authority was set up in 1994 to control
mining of deep-sea deposits such as nodules rich in manganese,
iron, aluminium and copper.
And a 2001 U.N. pact seeks to control stocks of fish such as
highly migratory tuna, sailfish, swordfish and sharks. Regional
fisheries management groups also try to oversee the high seas.
But the Commission says tougher rules and "future-proofing"
are needed - to take account of emerging risks and technologies
that could make mining or oil and gas drilling more feasible in
the ocean depths, perhaps down to 5,000 metres (16,400 feet).
The drilling group Transocean says one of its oil
and gas drillships in 2011 set a world record by drilling in the
seabed off India at a depth of 3,107 metres.
"The global ocean is essential to the health and well-being
of each and every one of us," Figueres, the former Costa Rican
head of state, said in a statement.
"It provides about half of the oxygen we breathe and absorbs
about a quarter of our carbon dioxide emissions; but we are
failing to manage it in ways that reflect its true value."
Miliband said the 1982 UNCLOS pact had not properly
anticipated, for instance, that giant trawlers could stay at sea
for weeks, freezing and processing fish before returning to
port.
Ole Kristian Fauchald, a law professor at the Fridtjof
Nansen Institute in Oslo, said possibilities for change included
limiting the use of "flags of convenience" that let fishing
vessels register in nations that are lax in imposing U.N. rules.
And ports could be stricter in refusing access to ships
pillaging the high seas. Cutting subsidies to fishing fleets
would also help, despite a lack of progress at the WTO, he said.
U.N. studies estimate subsidies at up to $34 billion a year.
