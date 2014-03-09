* Three new CFCs, one HCFC found - Nature Geoscience
* Experts try to pinpoint industrial sources
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, March 9 Scientists have detected four new
man-made gases that damage the Earth's protective ozone layer,
despite bans on almost all production of similar gases under a
1987 treaty, a study showed on Sunday.
The experts were trying to pinpoint industrial sources of
tiny traces of the new gases, perhaps used in making pesticides
or refrigerants, that were found in Greenland's ice and in air
samples in Tasmania, Australia.
The ozone layer shields the planet from damaging
ultra-violet rays, which can cause skin cancer and eye
cataracts, and has been recovering after a phase-out of damaging
chemicals under the U.N.'s 1987 Montreal Protocol.
"The concentrations are not yet a threat to the ozone
layer," lead author Johannes Laube of the University of East
Anglia in England told Reuters of the three types of CFCs
(chlorofluorocarbon) and one HCFC (hydrochlorofluorocarbon).
In total, the scientists estimated more than 74,000 tonnes
of the four had been released to the atmosphere. None was
present before the 1960s in Greenland's ice cores, according to
the study in the journal Nature Geoscience.
That is only a small fraction of the million tonnes of CFCs
produced every year at a 1980s peak, according to the team of
scientists in Britain, Germany, Australia, France, the
Netherlands and Switzerland.
LOOPHOLES
Laube said it was unknown if the emissions of the new gases
were illegal, since the Montreal Protocol has some exemptions.
"We hope to tighten the loopholes," he said.
A hole in the ozone layer was found in the 1980s over
Antarctica but bans on damaging chemicals, for instance used in
hairsprays, foams and refrigerants, means it is on target to
recover in the next 50 years.
HCFCs have often been used to replace more damaging CFCs.
One of the newly discovered CFCs was worrying since
concentrations were rising fast, Laube said. Such emission
increases had not been spotted for other CFCs since the 1990s.
The gases were detected earlier in Greenland than Tasmania,
indicating they were produced in the northern hemisphere and
then blown south. Research planes, taking air samples around the
world, may be able to find the sources, Laube said.
"While these newly discovered gases can, in theory, cause
some damage to the ozone layer, their combined abundance is over
500 times smaller than that of the main ozone-destroying
compounds in the 1990s," said Martyn Chipperfield, a professor
of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Leeds.
"These new observations do not present concern at the
moment, although the fact that these gases are in the atmosphere
and some are increasing needs investigation," he said.
Laube said the gases are also likely to be powerful
greenhouse gases, albeit in tiny amounts. CFCs are often
thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping
heat in the atmosphere.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Mike Collett-White)