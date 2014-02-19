KUALA LUMPUR Feb 20 Commodity giant Wilmar
International is using its buying clout to push
suppliers to be greener, or else, setting up a battle with
growers and governments that have profited from their
environmentally damaging practices.
Given Singapore-listed Wilmar's muscle - its refineries
process nearly half the world's palm oil - it could also drive
up prices of the oil, used in cooking oil to cosmetics
and biofuels, especially in price-sensitive India and China.
"That's the unfortunate consequence of any steps taken to
make agriculture more sustainable. It's a cost we must learn to
bear," said Dorab Mistry, head of edible oil trading at Indian
conglomerate Godrej Industries, a big Wilmar customer.
Wilmar, valued at $16.5 billion, has given its growers
across Southeast Asia two years to comply with its new
environmental policy, which it says is "the right thing to do
for the continual viability of the industry, for our children
and future generations."
"We need your support and urgent action to de-link your
operations from deforestation," it wrote to suppliers in a Jan.
7 letter obtained by Reuters, referring to the practice of
clearing rainforests to expand oil plantations, potentially
speeding up climate change.
Producers who fail to comply with Wilmar's "No
Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation" rules risk being cut
off from more than 140 refineries that Wilmar and its associates
operate globally.
CHANGING MINDSET
Wilmar's 'greening' follows criticism by environmentalists,
particularly in Europe, who say its estates in Indonesia have
grown at the expense of cutting down the forest habitat of
Sumatran tigers and draining peat swamps, emitting climate
warming carbon dioxide.
Greenpeace has welcomed the moves to clean up the palm oil
processing chain. "It's ambitious and we support it. It's about
time the big guns in the industry do something to eliminate the
bad image palm oil has in the global marketplace," said Bustar
Maitar, head of Greenpeace's Indonesian forest campaign. "Palm
oil suppliers who are making a noise about Wilmar really need to
change their mindset. It's not business as usual."
Wilmar, which buys around 30,000 tonnes of palm oil every
day - equivalent to a day's demand across the whole of India -
faces opposition from within its own industry.
Planters and politicians in Indonesia and Malaysia, which
together account for almost all the world's 52 million tonnes of
palm oil production, accuse Wilmar of siding with Western green
groups to set up trade barriers.
Malaysia's commodities minister Douglas Uggah Embas did not
respond to requests for comment. He has previously said Wilmar's
policy showed no respect for Malaysian laws promoting good
agriculture practice, workers rights and farmers' returns.
In Malaysia's Sarawak state on Borneo, where oil palms cover
close to three quarters of 1.6 million hectares of peat swamps,
planters say there's no suitable land for any expansion.
Government officials there have urged growers to shun Wilmar's
refinery, Sarawak's biggest, and build their own processors and
ship more crude palm oil directly to India, local industry
sources said.
Sarawak officials could not be reached for comment.
YOUNGER GENERATION
Wilmar said it will help suppliers to meet its new rules,
retaining supply links with growers who developed estates from
tropical forests and peat swamps before November 2005, when a
surge in palm oil prices spurred rapid plantation expansion.
"It's regrettable that, as yet, not more plantations and
refineries have come forward to support these policies," Wilmar
said in a statement to Reuters. "In spite of the objections ...
we are heartened that there are suppliers, especially the
younger generation of planters, who are keenly aware of the need
for environmental protection and are supportive of our move."
The company declined to say how many suppliers had signed up
to its 'no deforestation' policy.
"I wouldn't sign yet. It's a unilateral move by a big buyer.
They just quietly put it out there without consulting the
industry," said the chief executive of a listed plantation firm
that supplies Wilmar, who asked not to be named because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
Makhdzir Mardan, Chief Executive of the Malaysian Palm Oil
Association, which groups more than 120 local palm growers, said
the issue was a matter of national security.
Wilmar's policy is also partly driven by big-brand clients,
such as Kellogg Co, which are pushing their suppliers to
weed out oil from plantations tainted by deforestation.
Wilmar is expected on Thursday to report a 36 percent drop
in October-December net income to $305 million from a year ago,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine estimates.
POSITIVE INCENTIVES
Wilmar's new policy, launched in December, follows similar
moves taken by smaller palm oil rivals such as Golden Agri
Resources and Malaysia's Sime Darby, and
comes as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry warned Indonesians
that man-made climate change was "perhaps the world's most
fearsome weapon of mass destruction."
A smoky haze from Indonesia's timber and palm estates
blanketed neighbouring countries for weeks last June, prompting
Singapore's government to warn planters listed on its stock
exchange they could face consequences if found responsible.
Planters' dissatisfaction at Wilmar stems partly from the
firm's dominance of markets in India and China, which soaked up
demand for palm oil when its use declined in Europe. The company
has 82 refineries in those two markets, and extensive
distribution networks, leaving little wiggle room for suppliers.
"Wilmar can create positive incentives to change by
rewarding compliant producers with long-term contracts on
favourable terms," said Gary Paoli, an analyst who tracks Wilmar
with Indonesian environmental consultancy Daemeter Consulting.
Traders predict that slower land expansion and supply
growth, as planters in Indonesia and Malaysia are more careful
in choosing where to plant, will push up palm oil prices.
"The feeling is that it will lead to more investment in
research to increase productivity. So in the long run, if you
take a 20-year view, sustainability should come at very little
extra cost," said Mistry at Godrej Industries.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)