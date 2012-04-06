By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 6
mysterious disease that has killed scores of seals off Alaska
and infected walruses are now showing up in polar bears, the
U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.
Nine polar bears from the Beaufort Sea region near Barrow
were found with patchy hair loss and oozing sores on their skin,
similar to conditions found in diseased seals and walruses, the
agency said in a statement.
Unlike the sickened seals and walruses, the affected polar
bears seem otherwise healthy, said Tony DeGange, chief of the
biology office for the USGS's Alaska Science Center. There had
been no deaths among polar bears, he said.
The nine affected bears were among the 33 that biologists
have captured and sampled while doing routine studies on the
Arctic coastline, DeGange said.
Patchy hair loss has been seen before in polar bears, but
the high prevalence in those spotted by the researchers and the
simultaneous problems in seal and walrus populations elevate the
concern, he said.
The USGS is coordinating with agencies studying the other
animals to investigate whether there is a link, he said.
"There's a lot we don't know yet, whether we're dealing with
something that's different or something that's the same," he
said.
The disease outbreak was first noticed last summer. About 60
seals were found dead and another 75 diseased, according to
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Most of
the affected seals are ringed seals, but diseased ribbon,
bearded and spotted seals were also found.
Several walruses in northwestern Alaska were found with the
disease, and some of those died as well, according to the U.S.
Fish and Wildlife Service.
The diseased seals and walruses, many of them juveniles, had
labored breathing and lethargy as well as the bleeding sores,
according to the experts. The agencies launched an investigation
into the cause of the disease, which has also turned up in
bordering areas of Canada and Russia.
Preliminary studies showed that radiation poisoning is not
the cause, temporarily ruling out a theory that the animals were
sickened by contamination from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima
nuclear plant in Japan.
Spread of the disease among seals continues. A sickened and
nearly bald ribbon seal pup was found about a month ago near
Yakutat on the Gulf of Alaska coastline, according to the
agency. The animal was so sick it had to be euthanized.
All of the afflicted species are dependent on Arctic sea ice
and considered vulnerable to seasonal ice loss.
Polar bears are listed as threatened under the Endangered
Species Act, and listings are being considered for the Pacific
walrus and for the ringed, bearded and ribbon seals.
