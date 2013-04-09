* Air pollution kills 6 mln annually, more than AIDS,
malaria
* Shift to cleaner energy urged to halve death toll by 2030
OSLO, April 9 Air pollution is an underestimated
scourge that kills far more people than AIDS and malaria and a
shift to cleaner energy could easily halve the toll by 2030,
U.N. officials said on Tuesday.
Investments in solar, wind or hydropower would benefit both
human health and a drive by almost 200 nations to slow climate
change, blamed mainly on a build-up of greenhouse gases in the
atmosphere from use of fossil fuels, they said.
"Air pollution is causing more deaths than HIV or malaria
combined," Kandeh Yumkella, director general of the U.N.
Industrial Development Organization, told a conference in Oslo
trying to work out new U.N. development goals for 2030.
Most victims from indoor pollution, caused by wood fires and
primitive stoves in developing nations, were women and children.
He suggested that new U.N. energy goals for 2030 should
include halving the number of premature deaths caused by indoor
and outdoor pollution.
A 2012 World Health Organization (WHO) study found that 3.5
million people die early annually from indoor air pollution and
3.3 million from outdoor air pollution. Toxic particles shorten
lives by causing diseases such as pneumonia or cancer.
"The problem has been underestimated in the past," Maria
Neira, the WHO's director of public health and environment, told
Reuters. Smog is an acute problem from Beijing to Mexico City.
The data, published as part of a global review of causes of
death in December 2012, were an upwards revision of previous
figures of 1.9 million premature deaths caused by household
pollution a year and 1.3 million outdoors, she said.
The revision reflects better measurements and changes in
methods, such as including heart problems linked to pollutants,
she said. The numbers cannot be added together because they
include perhaps 500,000 from overlapping causes.
SIX MILLION
"Still, it means more than 6 million deaths every year
caused by air pollution," she said. "The horrible thing is that
this will be growing" because of rising use of fossil fuels.
By comparison, U.N. reports show there were about 1.7
million AIDS-related deaths in 2011 and malaria killed about
660,000 people in 2010.
Solutions were affordable, the experts said.
"If we increase access to clean energy ... the health
benefits will be enormous. Maybe the health argument was not
used enough" in debate on encouraging a shift from fossil fuels
to renewable energies, she said.
Almost 200 governments have agreed to work out by the end of
2015 a deal to combat climate change. But negotiations have
stalled, partly because of economic slowdown and divisions
between nations about how to share out the burden of cuts.
Yumkella also urged the world to build 400,000 clinics and
medical units in developing nations by 2030 as part of U.N.
energy and health goals. Vaccines, for instance, are often
useless without refrigeration, which depends on electricity.
The United Nations has previously urged 2030 targets for
universal access to energy, doubling the global rate of
improvement in energy efficiency and doubling the share of
renewable energy in global consumption.
