OSLO Oct 15 Twenty-five species of humans'
closest living relatives - apes, monkeys and lemurs - need
urgent protection from extinction, a report by international
conservation groups said on Monday.
Many of the primates, from the Ecuadorean brown-headed
spider monkey to the eastern black-crested gibbon in China and
Vietnam, are under threat from human destruction of forests,
from hunting and from illegal wildlife trade.
The study said five of the 25 most endangered primates were
from Africa, six from the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar,
nine from Asia, and five from South America, including the
Ka'apor capuchin monkey in Brazil.
"Mankind's closest living relatives ... are on the brink of
extinction and in need of urgent conservation measures," said
the report by groups including the International Union for
Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Lemurs in Madagascar were among the most threatened after
years of political unrest on the island, said Christoph
Schwitzer, head of research at the Bristol Conservation and
Science Foundation, one of the authors.
"The rarest lemur, the northern sportive lemur, is now down
to 19 known individuals in the wild," said the report, presented
to coincide with a meeting of the U.N. Convention on Biological
Diversity in Hyderabad, India.
The pygmy tarsier in Sulawesi, Indonesia, was known only
from three museum specimens until 2008, since when four others
have been found in the wild.
The scientists said that conserving primates, of which there
are 633 known species, was important for the wider fabric of
nature.
Primates "often serve as seed dispersers and help to
maintain forest diversity", said Russell Mittermeier, a chair of
the primate specialist group at the IUCN and president of
Conservation International.
"It is increasingly being recognised that forests make a
major contribution in terms of ecosystem services for people,
providing drinking water, food and medicines," he wrote.
The experts said there was some good news: no primate
species has been lost to extinction in the 20th or 21st
centuries. And numbers were rising for some, such as India's
lion-tailed macaque and Madagascar's greater bamboo lemur.
