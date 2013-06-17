* Pope Francis stresses environmental protection
* Few religions embrace renewable energies for themselves
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
OSLO, June 17 Few religious communities have
gone as far in fighting climate change as a church in
Queensland, Australia, which has 24 solar panels bolted to the
roof in the shape of a Christian cross.
"It's very effective. It's inspired some members of our
congregation to install panels on their homes," Reverend David
Lowry said of the "solar cross" mounted in 2009 on the Caloundra
Uniting Church, which groups three Protestant denominations.
Many religions have been wary of moving to install renewable
energy sources on their places of worship, from cathedrals to
mosques - or of taking a strong stand on climate change in
general - despite teachings that people should be custodians of
nature.
But slowly, that may be changing, thanks to new religious
leaders including Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic
Church.
Francis's stress on environmental protection since he was
elected in March and his choice of the name of a 13th century
nature lover - Saint Francis of Assisi - may make a difference
for all religions trying to work out how to safeguard the planet
from threats including climate change.
Under his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, the Vatican took
green steps such as installing solar panels on the roof of the
Papal Audience Hall in 2008. It says it wants to cut greenhouse
gas emissions, but has no formal target.
"Religious environmentalism is slowly increasing," said John
Grim, a coordinator of the forum on religion and ecology at Yale
University in the United States. "It's very uneven. Religions
tend to be very conservative in their practice and doctrine."
SAFEGUARD THE EARTH
Grim said the pope's influence was significant since few
other religions recognise a single earthly leader - and there
are 1.2 billion Catholics, amounting to a sixth of humanity,
according to the Vatican.
In his inaugural homily, Pope Francis stressed that people
should safeguard the Earth.
"Let us be 'protectors' of creation, protectors of God's
plan inscribed in nature, protectors of one another and of the
environment. Let us not allow omens of destruction and death to
accompany the advance of this world!" he said.
In a 2010 book "On Heaven and Earth", when he was archbishop
of Buenos Aires, he said mankind sometimes lost respect for
nature. "Then ecological problems arise, like global warming."
Some religions have been reluctant to be associated with
climate change policies because of divisions among believers. A
2012 Pew Research Center poll showed that only 42 percent of
Americans agree global warming is mainly man-made, a view
overwhelmingly held by climate scientists, for example.
The Church of England says it aims to cut its carbon
emissions by 42 percent by 2020 and 80 percent by 2050 across
widely varying energy use in 16,000 buildings, but it is an
exception.
"Some churches are used all week and others used very
occasionally, with only one light bulb," said David Shreeve,
environmental advisor to the Archbishops' Council. He said other
religions were now asking for advice on emissions cuts.
Irrespective of climate change, big savings can be made by
plugging draughts and improving heating and lighting.
Some believers object that solar panels can damage or
disfigure fragile historic buildings. Some cathedrals, like the
Catholic Saint Stephens in Vienna, have elaborate patterns on
the roof.
Bradford Cathedral, where the oldest parts of the Nave date
from 1458, installed solar panels in 2011 and said it was the
first cathedral in England - and perhaps in the world - to
generate its own power.
Among other examples, a planned mosque in Bursa, west
Turkey, aims to use solar panels and install a vertical axis
wind turbine - without big revolving blades - on a minaret.
"Mosques ... can be covered with photovoltaic panels," the
mosque's architect Çelik Erengezgin said.
Green initiatives by religious leaders and groups are not
new.
The Jewish Temple Emanuel in Lowell, Mass., installed solar
panels in 1978 in what is believed to be the first such system
on a religious building in North America, the Lowell Green
Building Commission says.
And Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew,
spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, has long
been called the "Green Patriarch" for seeking to protect the
environment, from organising conferences about fresh water to
writing an encyclical in 2012 urging repentance for "our
sinfulness in destroying the world".
Saint Francis has long been a green inspiration.
In what are known as the Assisi Declarations from 1986,
Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish and Islamic leaders called
for people to live in harmony with nature. Baha'i, Jainism and
Sikhism later added their own declarations.
HOLY SEE
In the United States, many evangelical Christians stress a
broad need for "stewardship of creation", rather than man-made
climate change, as a spur to action.
Many evangelical Christians are Republicans who are more
likely than Democrats to doubt that climate change is mostly
caused by human activity, such as burning fossil fuels.
"Americans allow their politics to inform their faith," said
Katharine Hayhoe, an evangelical Christian and climate scientist
at Texas Tech University.
In Australia, Lowry said the solar panels were saving money
and cutting greenhouse gas emissions for the Uniting Church,
which brings together Methodists, Congregationalists and
Presbyterians.
"The solar cross ... doesn't bring hordes of people into the
church," he said. "But it helps people understand that God is a
presence in the world in which we live."
The Vatican has an observer seat at U.N. talks among 200
nations who have agreed to work out, by the end of 2015, a
climate deal to avert more floods, droughts and rising sea
levels.
Pope Francis himself has focused on environmental protection
without yet spelling out clear solutions.
Raising awareness of the environment could be a step to
modernize the Church, besieged by scandal for covering up sexual
abuse of children by priests and whose strict moral traditions
are often at odds with a increasingly secular society.
"With Pope Francis there is new hope," said Reverend Henrik
Grape of the Church of Sweden, who is also a member of the World
Council of Churches' climate change group.
(Additional reporting by Tom Heneghan in Paris; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall)