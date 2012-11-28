* "Global warming has not slowed down"
* Compared UN projections with actual satellite data
* Temperatures climbing, risk of droughts and floods
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
DOHA, Nov 28 Sea levels are rising 60 percent
faster than U.N. projections, threatening low-lying areas from
Miami to the Maldives, a study said on Wednesday.
The report, issued during U.N. talks in Qatar on combating
climate change, also said temperatures were creeping higher in
line with U.N. scenarios, rejecting hopes the rate had been
exaggerated.
"Global warming has not slowed down, (nor is it) lagging
behind the projections," said Stefan Rahmstorf, lead author at
the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research that compared
U.N. projections to what has actually happened from the early
1990s to 2011.
The study said sea levels had been rising by 3.2 mm (0.1
inch) a year according to satellite data, 60 percent faster than
the 2mm annaul rise projected by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental
Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) over that period.
"This suggests that IPCC sea-level projections for the
future may also be biased low," the authors from Germany, France
and the United States wrote in the journal Environmental
Research Letters.
ANTARCTICA
The IPCC's latest report in 2007 said seas could rise by
between 18 and 59 cm this century, not counting a possible
acceleration of the melt of the Greenland and Antarctic ice
sheets that could add more still water to the oceans.
In the last century, seas rose by about 17 cm.
Rahmstorf told Reuters his best estimate for sea level rise
was between 50 cm and a metre this century, possibly more if
greenhouse gas emissions surged. Higher temperatures would melt
more ice on land and expand the water in the oceans.
That would leave low-lying regions - from Pacific island
states and Bangladesh to Tokyo and New York - facing a greater
risk of storm surges, erosion and, in a worst case scenario,
complete swamping by flood waters.
The IPCC was criticised after it had to correct parts of its
2007 report that exaggerated the rate of melt of Himalayan
glaciers and wrongly said they might vanish by 2035.
People sceptical that man-made emissions of greenhouse gases
are stoking climate change also wonder if warming has flattened
out. They note that 1998, 2005 and 2010 are tied as the warmest
years since records began in the mid-19th century.
But the study said overall warming was in line with IPCC
projections of a gain of 0.16 degree Celsius (0.3 F) a decade
from 1990 to 2011, after correcting for natural variations
caused by volcanic eruptions, El Nino events that warm the
Pacific and shifts in the sun's output.
Almost 200 nations are meeting in Doha from Nov. 26-Dec 7 as
part of floundering efforts to work towards a U.N. deal to curb
global emissions of greenhouse gases from 2020.
"Unless we reduce our carbon pollution rapidly, this study
clearly shows we are heading for the nightmare world at the top
end of the IPCC predictions," said professor Mark Maslin of
University College, London.
The IPCC says rising temperatures could cause more floods,
droughts, heatwaves, mudslides and desertification that would
strain water and food supplies for a rising world population.
"The authors have stressed what many of us have thought for
some time - the IPCC is far from alarmist in its projections,"
said Professor Sir Brian Hoskins, Director of the Grantham
Institute for Climate Change at Imperial College, London.