By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
OSLO, May 31 Sharks swimming free in the oceans
may soon become more valuable as tourist attractions than when
caught, sliced up and served in soup, a global study showed on
Friday.
It urged better protection for the fish, from Australia to
the Caribbean, to reduce catches of an estimated 38 million a
year to meet demand for shark fin soup, mainly in China.
"We are hoping that people will recognise that sharks are
not only valuable on the plate," lead author Andres
Cisneros-Montemayor of the University of British Columbia in
Canada said.
Shark-watching tourism generates about $314 million a year
and is projected to surge to $780 million in the next 20 years,
according to the study in the journal Oryx - The International
Journal of Conservation.
By contrast, the landed value of world shark fisheries is
now $630 million a year and has been declining, according to the
experts in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
In recent years Palau, the Maldives, Honduras, Tokelau, The
Bahamas, the Marshall Islands, the Cook Islands, French
Polynesia and New Caledonia have created sanctuaries by banning
commercial shark fishing.
"Many countries have a significant financial incentive to
conserve sharks and the places where they live," said Jill Hepp,
director of global shark conservation at the Pew Charitable
Trusts which took part in the study. Pew urged more sanctuaries.
The study is one of many about how to aid world fisheries,
hit by pollution and over-fishing. Tourism draws almost 600,000
people annually to watch sharks from hammerheads to great
whites, supporting 10,000 jobs in 29 countries, it said.
One problem is the separate sources of demand - Asian lovers
of shark fin soup are unlikely to abandon the dish in favour of
tourism, which has so far been mainly for Westerners.
Fishermen need to see a higher value from organising tourism
- such as running boat trips to view sharks or renting scuba
gear - than from killing them for fins, said Carl Gustaf Lundin,
director of the global marine programme at the International
Union for Conservation of Nature, which was not involved in the
study.
