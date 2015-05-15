LONDON May 15 The United Nations shipping
agency on Friday adopted stricter safety and environmental
provisions for vessels operating in Arctic and Antarctic waters
after years of negotiations.
As ice melts, shipping traffic through the regions is set to
increase.
Under the Polar Code, which was adopted by the International
Maritime Organization (IMO), ships trading in the Polar regions
will have to comply with strict safety and environmental
provisions.
These include prohibitions on oil or oily mixtures from any
ship into the sea as well as the prevention of pollution from
garbage and noxious liquid substances.
Friday's move follows the adoption in December of the
safety-related requirements of the Polar Code. The complete
Polar Code is expected to enter into force in January 2017, the
IMO said.
The Polar Code will apply to new ships constructed on or
after January 1 2017.
"Ships constructed before that date will be required to meet
the relevant requirements of the Polar Code by the first
intermediate or renewal survey, whichever occurs first, after
January 1 2018," the IMO said.
Campaigners Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition (ASOC)
said the Polar Code did not go far enough to protect the
Antarctic environmment from shipping, adding for instance that
the regulations would continue to allow raw sewage to be
discharged beyond 12 nautical miles from land.
"While some vessels will carry the necessary equipment, the
Code does not explicitly spell out what should happen in the
event of an oil or chemical spill," Sian Prior of ASOC said.
"The inclusion of specific provisions in the Code could have
tailored existing requirements to the special needs of polar
waters."
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by William Hardy)