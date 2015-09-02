* Tree cover losses rise in Brazil and Indonesia - study
* Commodities expansion pushes three-year average to record
-WRI
* Data does not account for tree cover gains
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Sept 2 Tree cover lost globally eased
for a third straight year in 2014, an environmental research
group said, although the three-year average rose to an all-time
high, with trees covering an area twice the size of Portugal
lost last year.
Brazil and Indonesia, which contain some of the world's
biggest tropical forests, both saw a small rise in tree cover
loss last year, while losses accelerated in some previously
overlooked regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based
World Resources Institute (WRI) think-tank.
Trees absorb carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas blamed
for causing global warming, as they grow and release it when
they are burnt or rot.
The world lost a total 18.8 million hectares (46 million
hectares) of tree cover in 2014, down from 20.64 million
hectares in 2013 and 23.53 million hectares in 2012, according
to satellite data obtained by the University of Maryland and
Google and published by the WRI.
"This analysis identifies a truly alarming surge in forest
loss in previously overlooked hotspots," Nigel Sizer, a WRI
director, said in a statement, pointing to West Africa, Asia's
Mekong River Basin, South America's Gran Chaco region and
Madagascar.
"In many of these countries, we're seeing clearing
associated with commodities such as rubber, beef, and soy, along
with palm oil."
The Brazilian Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, faces
incursions from illegal logging and the invasion of public lands
near big infrastructure projects such as roads and hydroelectric
dams. The government recently called for a zero deforestation
rate between now and 2030.
Tree cover loss in Brazil, a major soybean grower and cattle
rancher, climbed to 2.3 million hectares in 2014, the WRI said,
from 1.9 million hectares the year before although the rate had
been slowing in previous years.
Indonesia, home to the world's third-largest tropical
forests and also the world's biggest palm oil producer, imposed
a moratorium on forest clearance in 2011, partly to slow habitat
losses for orangutans, Sumatran tigers and other wildlife.
Tree cover loss in Southeast Asia's biggest economy rose to
1.5 million hectares last year, down from 1.1 million hectares
in 2013.
Brazil and Indonesia will have key roles at the United
Nation's Paris climate conference late this year, which aims to
reach a plan to reduce global warming.
Countries with the fastest acceleration of tree cover loss
were Cambodia, Sierra Leone, Madagascar, Uruguay, Paraguay,
Liberia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Vietnam and Malaysia.
El Salavador experienced a significant decrease in the rate
of tree loss in 2014, but this was mainly because the country
had few forests left to clear, WRI said.
The WRI data does not take account of tree cover gains.
