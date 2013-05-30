* Panel advises mandatory reporting for large companies
* Environment protection core part of plan to end poverty
(Updates throughout)
By Michelle Nichols and Alister Doyle
UNITED NATIONS/OSLO, May 30 Big companies should
report their impact on the environment in addition to their
earnings under a U.N. plan to boost economic growth and ease
poverty by 2030, according to recommendations by a panel of
world leaders released on Thursday.
Slowing climate change and protecting the environment should
be at the core of global development, said the 27-member panel,
led by British Prime Minister David Cameron, Indonesian
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Liberian President Ellen
Johnson Sirleaf.
"There is one trend - climate change - which will determine
whether or not we can deliver on our ambitions," the report
said. "Without environmental sustainability, we cannot end
poverty; the poor are too deeply affected by natural disasters
and too dependent on deteriorating oceans, forests and soils."
The report - handed over by Yudhoyono to U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in New York - recommends 12
so-called illustrative goals to replace eight Millennium
Development Goals that were aimed at reducing poverty and
hunger. Those goals were agreed to by world leaders in 2000 and
expire in 2015.
The goals recommended on Thursday will be the basis for a
two-year debate among the 193 U.N. members on a development
agenda for 2015 - 2030. Like the Millennium Development Goals,
which included a bid to halve extreme poverty, any specific new
numeric targets will be non-binding.
Among the recommendations, the 69-page report says large
businesses should be obliged to report social and environmental
impacts, in addition to their financial accounts. About a
quarter of businesses now make environmental reports, it said.
"We suggest that a mandatory 'comply or explain' regime be
phased in for all companies with a market capitalization above
$100 million equivalent," the report said. "The same principle
should apply to governments. National accounting for social and
environmental effects should be mainstreamed by 2030."
Last year, Britain became the first country to force major
companies to publish their greenhouse gas emissions in corporate
earnings reports. The requirement applies to 1,800 companies
listed on the London Stock Exchange.
'GRAVE PRESSURES'
Jim Leape, director general of the World Wide Fund for
Nature, said this was a welcome change from the earlier goals
which he said had barely addressed the environment.
"Nearly fifteen years on, there is finally recognition that
poverty cannot be eradicated and the well-being of people across
the globe cannot be secured without addressing the grave
pressures on the environment," he said in a statement.
The U.N. panel proposes goals for 2030 such as doubling the
share of renewable energy in consumption, phasing out harmful
fossil fuel subsidies and doubling the rate of improvement in
energy efficiency from buildings to transport.
About 13 percent of the world's primary energy comes from
renewables such as hydropower, wood, solar and wind power,
according to the International Energy Agency.
The panel said it was not presenting a "prescriptive
blueprint ... The suggested targets are ones for humanity to
aspire to. They would not be legally binding, but they can be
monitored closely," the report said.
The United Nations had hoped to set specific 2030 goals in
areas such as water, food security and energy at a summit last
year in Rio de Janeiro. But governments fell short, distracted
by the global financial crisis and unrest in the Middle East.
"We envision a world in 2030 where extreme poverty and
hunger has been ended. We envision a world where no person has
been left behind, and where there are schools, clinics, and
clean water for all," the panel said.
The report said the Millennium Development Goals had made a
lot of progress in reducing poverty. Even so, the 1.2 billion
poorest people account for only 1 per cent of world consumption
while the billion richest consume 72 per cent, it said.
And it pointed to threats, including climate change. "We
must act now to slow the alarming pace of climate change and
environmental degradation, which pose unprecedented threats to
humanity."
The full report can be seen at: www.post2015hlp.org
(Additional reporting by Nina Chestney in London Editing by
Mark Heinrich and Vicki Allen)