By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON Jan 25 U.S. President Barack Obama
will call on Congress to expand protection of Alaska's Arctic
refuge where oil and gas drilling is prohibited to 12 million
acres (5 million hectares), an area that includes 1.4 million
oil-rich acres along the coast.
The proposal, unveiled by the Interior Department on Sunday,
ran into instant criticism from Republicans and is likely to
face an uphill battle in Congress, where Republicans now control
both chambers.
The wilderness designation, the highest level of federal
protection under which oil and gas drilling is banned, would be
extended to a total of 19.8 million acres (8 million hectares)
under the proposal, the Interior Department said.
The move was the latest salvo in the energy wars between
Obama, a Democrat, and Republican lawmakers. Republicans kicked
off the new Congress earlier this month with a bill to approve
the Keystone XL pipeline to help move Canadian oil to refineries
on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Obama immediately said he would veto the
measure.
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Republican chairman
of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, called the
Obama administration's proposal a politically motivated attack
on Alaska.
On Friday, she had introduced a bill that would have
permitted oil production in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
"It's clear this administration does not care about us, and
sees us as nothing but a territory. The promises made to us at
statehood, and since then, mean absolutely nothing to them. I
cannot understand why this administration is willing to
negotiate with Iran, but not Alaska," Murkowski said in a
statement on Sunday.
"We will fight back with every resource at our disposal,"
she said.
The area in question, a 1.4 million-acre (566,000-hectare)
strip wedged between the peaks of the Brooks Range and the
Arctic Ocean, is a vital site for polar bears and the migratory
Porcupine caribou herd, which raises young there.
"Other oilfields are available. The Arctic Refuge is too
special a place to drill," said David Hayes, senior fellow at
the liberal Center for American Progress.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the coastal plain holds
10.3 billion barrels of recoverable oil.
Alaska Governor Bill Walker said on Sunday he would consider
"accelerating the options available" to increase oil exploration
and production on state-owned lands in response to the move by
the administration.
The Washington Post, which first reported the story, said
the Interior Department would also place part of the Arctic
Ocean off limits to drilling and is considering additional
limits on oil and gas production in the National Petroleum
Reserve in Alaska.
The announcement is one of a series that the Interior
Department will make this week that will affect Alaska's oil and
gas production, the Post said.
The energy wars are taking place against a backdrop of
domestic oil and gas production that has surged in recent years.
Across the United States, oil production has surged by more than
3 million barrels per day in the last four years and by more
than 2 million in the last two years alone.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason and Valerie Volcovici;
Editing by Doina Chiacu and Frances Kerry)