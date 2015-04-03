WASHINGTON, April 3 Revised recommendations by
the Obama administration call for designating 12.28 million
acres (5 million hectares) as wilderness in Alaska's Arctic
National Wildlife Refuge, the White House said on Friday.
U.S. President Barack Obama, in a letter to House Speaker
John Boehner released by the White House, said the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service made the recommendation in its revised
conservation plan aimed at protecting the state's Arctic refuge.
The service has also finished its environmental impact statement
for the area, the letter said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)