(Adds comment from Murkowski, background)
WASHINGTON, April 3 The Obama administration on
Friday finalized its recommendation to expand protected areas of
Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, calling on Congress to
block about 12 million acres (5 million hectares) from oil and
gas drilling.
U.S. President Barack Obama, in a letter to House Speaker
John Boehner released by the White House, stood by his
administration's earlier recommendation to preserve a wide swath
of the state's Arctic refuge, setting up a likely battle with
the Republican-led Congress over the oil-rich area.
"This area is one of the most beautiful, undisturbed places
in the world. It is a national treasure and should be
permanently protected through legislation for future
generations," Obama said in the letter.
The Interior Department first released its proposal calling
for the expanded protections in January but faced instant rebuke
from Republicans, who are pushing energy issues such as the
refuge and the Keystone XL pipeline as a major part of their
economic platform ahead of the 2016 elections.
In his letter to Boehner on Friday, Obama said the
department had since reviewed available science and public
comments in making its final recommendation. He called on
Congress to authorize the expansion, a move likely to face
fierce resistance in Congress.
The additional 12 million acres would include the refuge's
Coastal Plain. In addition to the current off-limits area, it
would bring the refuge's total protected wilderness area to
nearly 20 million acres (8 million hectares).
At the same time, the Obama administration is close to
approving Arctic drilling for Royal Dutch Shell for the
first time since the company's mishap-plagued 2012 drilling
season.
Environmentalists have hailed the proposed designation, the
highest level of federal protection under which oil and gas
drilling is banned, while Republicans have long-called for
opening up the area to boost domestic energy production.
Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the head of the Senate
Energy and Natural Resources Committee who has introduced
legislation permitting oil production in the Arctic refuge,
blasted the move, vowing to block it.
"We will continue to fight against the administration's
efforts to impose new restrictions on Alaska's lands and
resources," she said. "A congressional designation of the
Coastal Plain as wilderness will not happen on my watch."
More than 15 environmental advocacy groups, including the
Sierra Club and the League of Conservation Voters, vowed their
support in a joint statement.
"We're pleased to see President Obama courageously follow
through on his commitment to protect the coastal plain of the
Arctic National Wildlife Refuge," said Defenders of Wildlife
President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Rappaport Clark.
(Additiona reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra
Maler)