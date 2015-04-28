* Pope writes keenly awaited encyclical on the environment
* U.N. leader and pope discuss effects of climate change
* Sceptics say view one-side, deny climate change man-made
(Adds final statement, warning Paris summit could be last
chance)
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, April 28 The Vatican and the
United Nations teamed up to warn the world of the effects of
climate change on Tuesday, coming down firmly against sceptics
who deny human activities help change global weather patterns.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon discussed climate change
with the pope before opening a one-day conference of scientists
and religious leaders called "The Moral Dimensions of Climate
Change and Sustainable Development".
The pope, who is due to make a major address on sustainable
development at the United Nations in September, has said he
believes man is primarily responsible for climate change and is
writing an encyclical on the environment.
Ban, opening the conference of some 60 scientists, religious
leaders and diplomats hosted by the Pontifical Academy of
Sciences, urged industrialised countries to invest in clean
energy and reduce their carbon footprints.
"Mitigating climate change and adapting to its effects are
necessary to eradicate extreme poverty, reduce inequality and
secure equitable, sustainable economic development," he said.
The gathering's final joint declaration said "Human-induced
climate change is a scientific reality, and its decisive
mitigation is a moral and religious imperative for humanity."
The Paris summit on climate change in December "may be the
last effective opportunity to negotiate arrangements that keep
human-induced warming below 2 degrees C," adding that the
"current trajectory may well reach a devastating 4degrees C or
higher," it said.
Ban said he and the pope discussed Francis' keenly awaited
encyclical, which will be addressed to all of the world's 1.2
billion Roman Catholics and which the pope has said he hopes
will influence the Paris conference.
"It (the encyclical) will convey to the world that
protecting our environment is an urgent moral imperative and a
sacred duty for all people of faith and people of conscience,"
Ban said.
Jeffrey Sachs, Colombia University professor and director of
the U.N. Sustainable Solutions Network, told reporters companies
that invest in fossil fuels stand to lose money.
"Everybody needs to understand that policies are going to
change to make it unprofitable if you wreck the planet," he
said. "Those companies that continue exploring and developing
fossil fuel resources for which there is no safe use are going
to pay a very heavy cost for that"
The Heartland Institute, a Chicago think tank that says
climate change is not human-induced, sent a delegation to Rome
to contest the premise of the conference.
Heartland member Christopher Monckton of Britain, told
reporters that the pope "should listen to both sides of the
scientific argument ... not only people of one, narrow,
poisonous political and scientific viewpoint".
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Tom Heneghan/Hugh
Lawson)