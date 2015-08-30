OSLO Aug 30 Only a third of Europe's electronic
waste is properly recycled, with vast numbers of cellphones,
computers and televisions illegally traded or dumped, a study
led by the United Nations and INTERPOL said on Sunday.
Sweden and Norway were close to European targets of
collecting and recycling 85 percent of all electrical and
electronic waste, at the top of a ranking in which Romania,
Spain and Cyprus were bottom with less than 20 percent, it said.
European rules demand recycling of "e-waste", products with
a plug or a battery, to recover metals such as gold or silver
and avoid release of toxins such as lead or mercury.
Overall, 35 percent of the continent's e-waste was properly
recycled in 2012, it said. The report dismissed past suggestions
that most gets illegally shipped to African nations, such as
Nigeria and Ghana, and repaired to get a new lease of life.
"Most of the illegal e-waste trade is taking place next door
rather than far away in Africa," said Jaco Huisman of the United
Nations University, scientific coordinator of the project that
included police agency INTERPOL and other partners.
"Mismanagement is occurring everywhere," he told Reuters. In
Europe "there is a lot of theft, scavenging ... and quite a
significant amount going into the waste bin."
A broken fridge, for instance, is valuable scrap mainly
because of copper in its compressor. Often the compressor get
ripped out and the rest dumped.
Such theft of valuable components means compliant processors
in Europe lose up to 1.7 billion euros ($1.90 billion) a year,
the report estimated.
Overall, it said 3.3 million tonnes of 9.5 million tonnes of
e-waste generated in Europe in 2012 was properly discarded and
recycled. Only about 1.3 million were exported, with the rest
recycled in Europe outside regular programmes or dumped.
Ioana Botezatu, an environmental expert at the international
police agency INTERPOL, said prosecutions were rare although
some nations have strict penalties for environmental crimes.
The report's recommendations include better police
cooperation, more education of consumers about recycling, and a
ban on cash transactions in the scrap metal trade.
One problem is making people aware of recycling centres.
"Consumers don't know where to find them," said Pascal
Leroy, secretary-general of the Waste of Electrical and
Electronic Equipment Forum which also contributed to the report.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by Andrew Roche)