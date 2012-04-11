* Supernus sees IPO of 5.8 mln shrs priced at $12-$14 each
* Envivio sees IPO of 7.8 mln shrs priced at $10-$12 each
April 11 Pharmaceutical company Supernus
Pharmaceuticals Inc and video delivery company Envivio Inc
revived their plans to go public on Wednesday, tapping into an
IPO market that is picking up steam.
Several companies had postponed their IPO plans last year
citing volatile market conditions. But as many as eight
companies are s c heduled to debut this week, stirring hopes that
the second quarter will revive a stagnant market for public
offerings.
Supernus, once the U.S. subsidiary of British pharma company
Shire, said it expects its offering of 5.8 million
shares to be priced between $12 and $14 each.
At the higher end of its range, the company will raise about
$81 million from the offering. Supernus, which initially filed
for an IPO in December 2010, makes products to treat central
nervous system diseases and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity
Disorder.
Envivio, which had postponed its IPO in June last year, now
expects to price its upsized offering of 7.8 million shares at
$10 to $12 each.
At the top end of its range, Envivio will raise $93.6
million in the offering. It had earlier expected to raise $72
million.
Envivio, which helps telecom operators and cable companies
deliver high-quality video to consumers, also added Goldman
Sachs and Deutsche Bank Securities to its list of underwriters.
Several companies unveiled their expected IPO terms this
week, including data analytics company Splunk Inc, likely making
April a busy month for public offerings.