Nov 19 EnWave Corp : * Announces best efforts private placement * Says entered into agreement with raymond james to undertake private placement

of common shares for gross proceeds between $7.5 million-$10.0 million * Says entered into agreement with raymond james on behalf of syndicate of

agents comprised of Raymond James and cibc * Says the net proceeds from the offering shall be used to finance the

production of several radiant energy vacuum machines * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage