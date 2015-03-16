US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on strong jobs data, IBM caps gains
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.19 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
March 16 Enzo Biochem Inc : * U.S. appeals court rules in favor of applera corp and against Enzo Biochem
Inc in patent infringement case -- court ruling * U.S. federal circuit court of appeals vacates jury verdict that had been in
enzo's favor * Federal circuit says agrees with applera that jury erred in finding applera
had infringed Enzo patent related to dna sequencing
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares open at $21.00 in debut, above IPO price of $20.50 per share Further company coverage: