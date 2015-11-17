BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services announces secondary common stock offering
* Affiliates of Thomas H. Lee partners to offer for sale 5 million shares of Class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles to add dropped words "of diagnostics test" in headline)
Nov 17 Enzo Biochem Inc :
* Announces New York state approval of its first assay based on ampiprobetm platform aimed at providing affordable molecular diagnostics in light of reimbursement pressure
* Says approval clears the way for Enzo to begin offering this assay to the market on a national basis
* Enzo is currently working to expand product line of Ampiprobe(TM) platform to such areas as hepatitis b virus and hiv viral loads
* Q1 revenue $81.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: