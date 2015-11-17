(Refiles to add dropped words "of diagnostics test" in headline)

Nov 17 Enzo Biochem Inc :

* Announces New York state approval of its first assay based on ampiprobetm platform aimed at providing affordable molecular diagnostics in light of reimbursement pressure

* Says approval clears the way for Enzo to begin offering this assay to the market on a national basis

* Enzo is currently working to expand product line of Ampiprobe(TM) platform to such areas as hepatitis b virus and hiv viral loads

