HOUSTON Aug 29 A ruptured EOG Resources Inc oil well in Texas burned on Thursday after a blowout and explosion hours earlier, the company and fire responders said.

EOG said no one was hurt in the blast at its Eagle Ford shale oil drilling operation in Lavaca County, about 134 miles (215.6 km) west of Houston.

The blowout, which EOG called a "well control incident and fire," occurred Wednesday evening and the blaze was contained though still burning on Thursday.

"EOG is assembling well control experts and specialized equipment to safely control the well and extinguish the fire," the company said. Those include Wild Well Control, a Houston-based company specializing in oil and gas well blowout response.

EOG said it was too early to determine the cause of the rupture and fire.

Nabors Industries, which has the world's largest land-rig fleet, owns the drilling rig at the site that was engulfed in flames.

Matt Thomas, project manager for corporate development and investor relations at Nabors, said the ongoing fire prevented crews from assessing whether the rig could be saved, "but it's going to be pretty bad damage."