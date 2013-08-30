* Fire erupted after well blowout and explosion
* No injuries reported, company investigating cause
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Aug 30 EOG Resources Inc said
on Friday that an Eagle Ford shale oil well fire that has burned
since a blowout on Wednesday was nearly out as crews worked to
cap it.
"EOG reports that the fire has substantially subsided at its
Lavaca County well site and is close to being extinguished," the
company said.
EOG said the company would issue a final update when the
well is capped.
The fire followed a well rupture and explosion Wednesday
evening at the EOG drilling operation about 134 miles (215.6 km)
west of Houston. No one was hurt.
EOG is the largest oil producer in the prolific Eagle Ford
play with output of 173,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per
day as of June 30, the company said in an investor presentation
earlier this month.
Eagle Ford oil production rose to just above 621,000 barrels
per day in June, according to the Texas Railroad Commission,
60.2 percent higher than a year earlier.
EOG also said in the presentation that the company has cut
its number of drilling days per well to less than 12 days, which
reduces cost such as daily rates paid for drilling rigs.
Nabors Industries, which owns the world's largest
land-rig fleet, also owns the rig at the burning well. A Nabors
official said that the company expected "pretty bad damage" to
the rig from the explosion and fire.
EOG is investigating the cause of the incident.