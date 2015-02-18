WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 18 Oil and natural gas producer EOG Resources Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit fell 23 percent on falling crude oil prices, prompting the company to slash its 2015 budget.

The company, which operates in North Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, reported net income of $444.6 million, or 81 cents per share, compared with $580.2 million, or $1.06 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

EOG's crude production rose 26 percent during the quarter to 307,700 barrels per day.

The company slashed its 2015 capital budget by 40 percent, planning to spend $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion primarily in North Dakota and Texas.

EOG said it doesn't plan to add more drilling rigs to its fleet and to hydraulic fracture 45 percent fewer wells this year.

Given that, the company expects 2015 production to be flat with 2014 levels, an average of roughly 288,900 barrels per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish)