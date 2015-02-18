WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 18 Oil and natural gas
producer EOG Resources Inc said on Wednesday its
quarterly profit fell 23 percent on falling crude oil prices,
prompting the company to slash its 2015 budget.
The company, which operates in North Dakota, Texas and
Wyoming, reported net income of $444.6 million, or 81 cents per
share, compared with $580.2 million, or $1.06 per share, in the
year-ago quarter.
EOG's crude production rose 26 percent during the quarter to
307,700 barrels per day.
The company slashed its 2015 capital budget by 40 percent,
planning to spend $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion primarily in
North Dakota and Texas.
EOG said it doesn't plan to add more drilling rigs to its
fleet and to hydraulic fracture 45 percent fewer wells this
year.
Given that, the company expects 2015 production to be flat
with 2014 levels, an average of roughly 288,900 barrels per day.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish)