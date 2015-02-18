(Adds earnings comparisons, CEO commentary, stock movement)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 18 Oil and natural gas
producer EOG Resources Inc posted a quarterly profit far
below Wall Street's expectations on Wednesday and slashed its
2015 budget, marking the latest energy giant to fall victim to
plunging crude prices.
Shares in the company, the largest oil producer in the
contiguous United States, fell more than 6 percent in
after-hours trading.
EOG reported net income of $444.6 million, or 81 cents per
share, compared with $580.2 million, or $1.06 per share, in the
year-ago quarter.
Excluding hedging gains, tax losses on repatriation of
foreign earnings and other one-time items, the company earned 79
cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $1.02 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Amidst cheap crude, EOG slashed its 2015 capital budget by
40 percent, planning to spend $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion
primarily in North Dakota and Texas.
It was a remarkable about-face for the company, which said
last fall it had no plans to curtail operations even with cheap
crude oil.
Trying to calm frayed nerves, EOG Chief Executive Bill
Thomas said his goal now is for the company to "exit this
downturn in better shape than we entered it."
EOG won't add any more drilling rigs to its fleet this year,
and will hydraulically fracture 45 percent fewer wells.
Given that, the company expects 2015 production to be flat
with 2014 levels, an average of roughly 288,900 barrels per day.
EOG's crude production rose 26 percent during the quarter to
307,700 barrels per day.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish)