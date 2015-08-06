(Adds earnings comparisons, Bakken reserve estimate, stock
movement)
By Ernest Scheyder
Aug 6 EOG Resources Inc reported a
better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday as
the oil producer successfully slashed well and transportation
costs to offset plunging crude prices.
The price drop has hamstrung nearly all of the energy
industry this past year, forcing many companies to lay off staff
and curb spending.
While EOG is trimming its capital budget for the year by
$200 million, Chief Executive Bill Thomas said he is "excited
about the company's continued improvement" in both technology
and cost control.
"The company is generating good returns in all our key
assets with $50 oil," Thomas said in a press release. "EOG is
uniquely positioned for high-return growth in a low oil price
environment."
EOG reported second-quarter net income of $5.3 million, or a
penny per share, compared with $706.4 million, or $1.29 per
share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, including hedging gains and
severance costs, EOG earned 28 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 10 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
EOG slashed its lease and well costs, as well as its
transportation costs, by more than 10 percent.
Crude oil and condensate volumes fell 1 percent to 277,500
barrels per day.
In North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, the company's
largest area of operations, EOG said cost cuts and technological
advancements have allowed it to boost estimates of recoverable
oil from 400 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) to 1
billion barrels boe.
Estimates of recoverable oil may not eventually match total
oil extracted, but they are designed to give investors an idea
of an oilfield's potential.
EOG shares closed at $77.68 on Thursday, up 2.1 percent on
the day. So far this year, the stock has lost 16 percent of its
value.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Williston, N.D.; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)