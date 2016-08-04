(Adds details on survival in shale patch, CEO comments)
By Terry Wade
HOUSTON Aug 4 Shale oil bellwether EOG
Resources Inc on Thursday boosted this year's fracking
plans by 30 percent, saying it expected big returns on new wells
even as oil dipped back to $40 a barrel.
The plans are the boldest yet among U.S. shale oil
companies, many of which have raised their production forecasts
in recent days after posting second-quarter results.
The upward revisions highlight how the fittest shale
companies, mainly those with the oiliest land, are surviving at
a time when dozens of others are filing for creditor protection
in the biggest wave of bankruptcies since the telecom meltdown
in the early 2000s.
Houston-based EOG raised the number of wells it plans to
bring online this year to 350 from 270, and lifted by 50 to 250
the number of wells it would drill, while keeping its budget
stable around $2.5 billion.
Since the start of the worst price crash in a generation in
mid-2014, when oil was still above $100 a barrel, many shale
producers have cut costs and lifted well productivity by 50
percent or more. Wall Street has also demanded they focus more
on capital efficiency rather than just raising output.
"The benefits of EOG's premium drilling strategy are
beginning to show in our operating performance," CEO Bill Thomas
said in a statement. "We are committed to focusing capital on
our premium assets."
EOG, best known for its South Texas operations, said that
greater efficiencies have allowed it to do more for less and
earn an after-tax rate of return of more than 30 percent on what
it called premium wells, assuming oil prices stay at multi-year
lows.
It increased its backlog of premium drilling locations to
4,300 from 3,200.
The length of horizontal wells have grown to 10,000 feet or
more, and producers are using ever increasing amounts of sand in
their high-pressure frack jobs to coax oil from cracks in rocks.
Second-quarter crude and condensate production fell 4
percent to 267,700 barrels per day from 277,500 in the year-ago
period, as drilling activity slowed and output from existing
shale wells declined.
That decline is a sign of the industry's growing focus on
capital discipline, unlike in years past when executives raced
to lift production at all costs.
Still, EOG said production could grow significantly with
balanced cash flow from 2017 through 2020. Output could rise 10
percent a year through 2020 with $50 oil and 20 percent a year
with $60 oil, it said.
The company swung to a second quarter net loss of $292.6
million, or 53 cents per share from a profit of $5.3 million, or
1 cent per share a year ago, as tumbling oil prices overshadowed
cost cuts and productivity gains.
(Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Richard Chang, Bernard
Orr)