14 hours ago
EOG Resources swings to profit, boosts 2017 production target
August 1, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 14 hours ago

EOG Resources swings to profit, boosts 2017 production target

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer EOG Resources Inc said on Tuesday it swung to a quarterly profit and would increase its production forecast for the year.

The company posted a second-quarter net income of $23.1 million, or 4 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $292.6 million, or 53 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production volumes rose 10 percent to 603,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day. EOG now forecasts a 7 percent jump in its 2017 production, up from a prior forecast for a 5 percent jump. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Diane Craft)

