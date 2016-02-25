BRIEF-Arconic and David Hess enters letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement
* On May 17, co and David Hess entered letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement for Hess in his role as interim CEO
HOUSTON Feb 25 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc posted a quarterly loss on Thursday and cut its capital budget in half in reaction to the plunge in crude oil prices .
The company posted a net loss of $284.3 million, or 52 cents per share, compared to a net income of $444.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Production fell 7 percent to 569,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Houston-based EOG said it will spend $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion this year, roughly half what it spent in 2015. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)
* On May 17, co and David Hess entered letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement for Hess in his role as interim CEO
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements