HOUSTON Feb 25 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc
posted a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday that beat Wall
Street's expectations and cut its capital budget in half as the
plunge in crude oil prices has eroded margins across the
energy industry.
EOG posted a net loss of $284.3 million, or 52 cents per
share, compared to a net income of $444.6 million, or 81 cents
per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding impairments and one-time items, EOG lost 27 cents
per share.
By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 31 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production fell 7 percent to 569,500 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
Houston-based EOG said it will spend $2.4 billion to $2.6
billion this year, roughly half what it spent in 2015.
"We are confident our organic growth machine will continue
to increase both the size and quality of our premium drilling
inventory," Chief Executive Bill Thomas said in a statement.
Shares of EOG fell 1.8 percent to $67.25 in after-hours
trading. The stock is down 25 percent in the past 52 weeks.
