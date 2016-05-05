(Adds earning comparison, unit info, stock movement)
HOUSTON May 5 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc
posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on
Thursday as it slashed costs in an attempt to offset the plunge
in crude prices.
The company posted a net loss of $471.8 million, or 86 cents
per share, compared with $169.7 million, or 31 cents per share,
in the year-ago period.
Excluding hedging gains, employee severance charges and
other one-time items, EOG lost 83 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 84 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Houston-based EOG cut its lease and well costs 29 percent
during the quarter, and cut its exploration and production
budget 61 percent, helping to offset a 34 percent drop in the
price it received for its oil.
Production fell only 10 percent to 267,900 barrels of oil
per day.
Executives said they hoped to continue the cost cuts and
efficiency gains.
"EOG is steadily approaching its goal of becoming one of the
lowest cost global oil producers," Chief Executive Bill Thomas
said in a statement.
Shares of EOG rose 2.4 percent on Thursday to close at
$81.26. The company plans a conference call to discuss the
quarterly results on Friday morning.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Diane Craft)