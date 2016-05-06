(Adds detail from call, context on oil prices and industry)
HOUSTON May 6 EOG Resources Inc has the
ability to post strong returns with oil prices around $40 a
barrel, and would post triple-digit returns should prices spike
to $60, Chairman and Chief Executive Bill Thomas told investors
on Friday.
Houston-based EOG, considered one of the most efficient U.S.
drillers, has a $15-$20 per barrel cost advantage over the rest
of the industry, which needs a "sustained $60-$65 oil price and
12 months of lead time" to deliver modest growth, Thomas said on
a call to discuss first quarter results.
Thomas said the company was focusing on "premium drilling,"
which he defined as wells that can generate a return of at least
30 percent after taxes at $40 oil.
The company also said its efforts at "enhanced oil
recovery," or getting more output from existing wells with
relatively low investments, had been successful, particularly in
the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas.
"It will get more efficient as we move forward, and
lower-cost," Thomas said.
After falling 70 percent between mid-2014 and early 2016
amid a global glut, U.S. oil prices have recovered to
trade above $45 per barrel on Friday, as a huge wildfire in
Canada prompted substantial production cuts.
The rout had prompted sharp declines in drilling and output
in the United States, as prices fell below heavily indebted
shale drillers' breakeven costs.
Prices will likely continue their rebound, Thomas said, as
those declines in U.S. production along with strong gasoline
demand help the market rebalance.
But continuing cost reductions by U.S. horizontal drillers
like EOG have fueled speculation that substantial U.S.
production could come back online even without a sharp uptick in
prices.
Rival drillers, as well as service companies, have indicated
that a price rise above $50 a barrel could fuel a resurgence in
the U.S. shale industry.
EOG posted a net loss of 83 cents per share in the quarter,
beating Wall Street estimates for an 84 cent-per-share loss. EOG
shares were down 2.7 percent at $79.04 on Friday morning.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil
Berlowitz)