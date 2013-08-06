UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
Aug 6 EOG Resources Inc on Tuesday reported a sharply higher second-quarter profit as the U.S. oil and gas company produced more crude oil.
EOG had a profit of $659.7 million, or $2.42 per share, compared with $395.8 million, or $1.47 per share, a year ago.
Total crude oil and condensate production rose 35 percent from a year earlier, helped by output from wells in the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas and the Bakken formation in North Dakota, the Houston company said.
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue