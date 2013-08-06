Aug 6 EOG Resources Inc on Tuesday reported a sharply higher second-quarter profit as the U.S. oil and gas company produced more crude oil.

EOG had a profit of $659.7 million, or $2.42 per share, compared with $395.8 million, or $1.47 per share, a year ago.

Total crude oil and condensate production rose 35 percent from a year earlier, helped by output from wells in the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas and the Bakken formation in North Dakota, the Houston company said.