Aug 2 EOG Resources Inc's second-quarter profit rose 33 percent, topping expectations, as the amount of oil it produced jumped more than 50 percent.

Shares of EOG rose nearly 3 percent after the close of regular trading.

The Houston company reported a profit of $395 million, or $1.47 per share, compared with $296 million, or $1.10 per share, in the same period a year ago.

Excluding items, EOG had a profit of $1.16 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 91 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

EOG's oil and gas production rose 16 percent to 480,500 barrels oil equivalent per day, topping some Wall Street estimates.

For example, analysts at Deutsche Bank had estimated EOG's production at 446,000 boe per day.

The company also raised its full-year production growth target to 9 percent from 7 percent.

Shares of EOG traded at $98.94, up from a New York Stock Exchange close of $96.12.