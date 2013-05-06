BRIEF-Ceragon Networks says files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oadT28) Further company coverage:
May 6 EOG Resources Inc reported a 53 percent increase in first-quarter earnings, as oil and gas output from the company's wells in the Eagle Ford formation in Texas helped push production higher.
EOG had a profit of $495 million, or $1.82 per share, compared with $324 million, or $1.20 per share in the same period a year earlier.
Oil and gas output rose 6 percent to 475,000 barrels oil equivalent (boe) per day. Crude oil production rose 33 percent, the Houston company said.
* CEO Alan Armstrong's 2016 total compensation was $10.2 million versus $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nSnisy) Further company coverage: