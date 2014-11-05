Nov 5 EOG Resources Inc, the largest oil producer in the contiguous United States, said its three core projects will continue to generate 100 percent rate of return if oil prices stay close to $80 per barrel.

The comments in an earnings conference call on Wednesday came a day after the company posted quarterly results that widely beating Wall Street expectations.

The stock jumped 5.5 percent to $95.25 in early trade.

Oil prices have been steadily falling since June and are down about 25 percent, and futures contracts traded at about $77 per barrel.

Even if oil prices fall to $40 per barrel, EOG Resources would at least have a 10 percent rate of return, or a profit on its investment, on its wells in the Eagle Ford, Bakken and Delaware Basin formations, Chief Executive Officer Bill Thomas said.

"We still expect to be a leader in organic growth, crude oil growth next year," Thomas said.

At $80 oil, the company would have enough cash flow to continue to develop the three formations, though it might cut back in parts of the Permian and Barnett shales, Thomas said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)