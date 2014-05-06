BRIEF-USA Truck appoints Jason Bates as Chief Financial Officer
* USA truck appoints Jason Bates executive vice president and chief financial officer
HOUSTON May 6 EOG Resources Inc : * CEO says expects upward pressure on natgas prices during storage withdrawal
season * CEO says expects strong oil prices for the rest of this year * Says not investing any additional money in dry gas drilling
* USA truck appoints Jason Bates executive vice president and chief financial officer
* United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp - appointment of Miles Nagamatsu as chief financial officer of corporation, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: