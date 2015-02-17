JOHANNESBURG Feb 17 South African technology and outsourcing solutions company EOH Holdings said on Tuesday it had acquired Construction Computer Software (CCS) for an undisclosed amount.

CCS, which has a turnover of 200 million rand ($17 million) and a presence in more than 50 countries around the world, provides management solutions for construction and mining companies.

($1 = 11.6550 rand)